ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will celebrate one of the most popular active athletes from the St. Louis region with a special theme night this summer.

The Cardinals are set to host “Jayson Tatum Night” at Busch Stadium on August 1. The Boston Celtics star is expected to attend and meet some fans.

Anyone who purchases a special theme ticket will receive an exclusive Jayson Tatum bobblehead. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Jayson Tatum Foundation. There will also be VIP tickets available that include a pregame meet-and-greet with Tatum, along with a pre-signed photo.

Tatum, a 2016 graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, is in the second round of the NBA playoffs with the Boston Celtics. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the league’s most prolific scorers and has enjoyed four consecutive All-Star selections. He reached the NBA Finals last year, but is still pushing for a championship.

Tatum recently teamed up with footwear company Nike to design and release a special pair of Air Jordans. The basketball shoes pay tribute to his St. Louis roots in several different ways.

Along with Jayson Tatum Night, the Cardinals have announced the following “theme ticket” nights have been added to their regaular-season schedule.

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Night (August 14)

Book Club Night (June 29)

KMOX Day (August 30)

Kids Day Out (June 14)

Fredbird’s Garage Sale (August 16)

Career Day (September 21)

For a closer look at all theme tickets and Jayson Tatum Night, click here.