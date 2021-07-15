Cardinals to unveil Ted Simmons statue and retire Hall of Fame catcher’s number

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals plan to honor National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Ted Simmons with a bronze statue outside of Busch Stadium.

The statue will be unveiled on Saturday, July 31 ahead of the Redbirds 6:15 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins.

The organization will also retire Simmons’ uniform number 23.

“Ted Simmons is one of the finest players to have worn the Birds on the Bat and will forever be a part of Cardinals history,” Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. said. “We are proud to honor Ted before his Hall of Fame induction this Fall and add him to the exclusive group of ten individuals who have both a statue outside of Busch Stadium and their uniform number retired. We hope our fans will come out in force to pay tribute to Ted and his family on July 31.”

The tribute starts at 2:00 p.m. by the statue located at 8th Street and Clark Avenue. It will have a place of honor next to the other 11 statues outside of Busch Stadium. The last statue to be added to the group was of Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith in August 2002.

Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons buttons a Hall of Fame jersey as National Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Mead looks on, right, during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. Simmons was elected into the Hall of Fame Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons wears a Hall of Fame jersey as National Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Mead looks on, right, during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. Simmons was elected into the Hall of Fame Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose bites his tongue as he Slides safely into home for a score during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 17, 1979, at St. Louis. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons reaches to put the late tag on Rose. Rose scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Bake McBride Rose tagged up at third and beat the throw. (AP Photo)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Ted Simmons is shown in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 1971. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the locker-room after they beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 to win the American League East title Sunday, Oct. 3, 1982 in Baltimore, Maryland. Sutton was the winning pitcher. (AP Photo/Porter Binks)

Houston Astros Cesar Cedeno grabs St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Al Hrabosky in a strangle hold after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning at St. Louis, May 6, 1977. Astros coach Bob Lillis, left, grabs at Cedeno as Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons moves in on him. Cards Keith Hernandez (37) and Ken Reitz rush in for action. Al settled down and the Cardinals won 4-1. (AP Photo)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons, right, makes a flying tag on Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose, left, in the 8th inning of action, Friday, July 4, 1980, St. Louis, Mo. Rose was out on the play as he tried to score from first base on a bloop single to right field by Greg Luzinski. Garry Maddox is in the foreground. (AP Photo/JVH)

The tribute will continue on the field at approximately 6:00 p.m. when Simmons’ number is retired. Simmons will ride around the warning track in a Fore Mustang and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Simmons is the 15th person to have his number retired with the Cardinals. The last person to have their number retired was Hall of Fame Manager Tony La Russa who wore number 10. La Russa’s number was retired in May 2012.

30,000 fans 16 and older will receive a Ted Simmons bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola and Dierbergs as they enter the gates on July 31.

Simmons will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on September 8. It will be broadcast live on the MLB Network at 12:30 p.m. CT. He played 13 of his 21 seasons with St. Louis. The Cardinals drafted him in the first round in 1967. He made his major league debut at 19 years old. Simmons was a switch-hitter and batted a career .285 with 248 home runs and 1,389 RBIs in 2,456 games played. He was an All-Star six times during his time with the Cardinals and eight times over his whole career. He also received the Silver Slugger award and ranks among the Cardinals’ top-10 in career home runs with 172.

After his playing days were over, he served as the Cardinals Director of Player Development from 1988 to 1991. In 1992, he took the GM position with Pittsburgh.