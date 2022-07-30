ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade infielder Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baseball beat writers Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo with The Athletic were among the first to report the move Saturday morning. It’s unclear what kind of return the Cardinals might get for Sosa at this time.

Sosa, who debuted for the Cardinals in 2018, hit .245 with six home runs and 35 RBIs over four seasons in limited roles. He played in a career-high 113 games last season.

The reported move comes after the team promoted shortstop Paul DeJong to the taxi squad Friday after a months-long minor league stint. It also comes just three days before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.