ST. LOUIS – Playing an unusual role as seller’s ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing trades involving three pitchers Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals are trading Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers. The Cardinals are trading Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baseball insiders Jeff Passan, Craig Mish and Ken Rosenthal were among the first to report on both deals Sunday. The Cardinals formally announced the Hicks trade shortly after a 3-0 series finale victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol, addressing the trade reports in his postgame press conference, said “that’s a lot of talent that just walked out of the door.” He also expressed he would love a reunion with all three of Montgomery, Hicks and Stratton if they explore free agency this winter.

Both trades will net the Cardinals a package of prospects. St. Louis will receive infielder Thomas Saggese, and pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King from the Rangers. The Cardinals will receive pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein from the Blue Jays.

Saggese, a shortstop by trait, has produced strong numbers for the Double-A Frisco Rough Riders this season with a .314 batting average, 15 home runs and 78 RBI. MLB Pipeline ranked him the 14th best prospect in the Rangers’ farm system prior to the deal. Roby, ranked the Rangers’ 11th best prospect before the trade, was 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA for Frisco in 10 starts this season.

Robberse headlines the Hicks trade at 21 years old and as the Blue Jays’ seventh-best ranked prospect. He was 3-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 18 starts for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cars this season.

The Cardinals, now standing at 47-60, begin a frenzy of moves involving pending free agents. Jack Flaherty, another pending free agent, has yet to be dealt as of mid-afternoon Sunday. He and shortstop Paul DeJong are the most likely candidates to move if the Cardinals continue on with a rebuild approach at the deadline.

Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak announced Sunday, however, the team would not trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. These comments came shortly after a report from the LA Times announced there were trade discussions involving Arenado between the Cardinals and Dodgers.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. CT. Check back for more details on these trades and other moves as they become available.