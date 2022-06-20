ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The injury comes just as the Cardinals begin a four-game series with divisional rival Milwaukee. Both teams tied for first place in the National League Central.

O’Neill injured his hamstring in the top of the ninth inning of St. Louis’ 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox Sunday afternoon. The outfielder was trying to leg out a double on a line drive hit to center field.

The injury is poor timing for the 26-year-old as he was hitting .333 with two home runs and nine RBIs in his last 15 games.

Lars Nootbaar was recalled from Triple-A to take O’Neill’s place on the roster. Nootbaar is making his third appearance with the major league club in the 2022 season.