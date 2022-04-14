ST. LOUIS – A Cardinals versus Yankees game on August 5 will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

The Yankees and the YES Network will stream 21 games this season exclusively on Prime at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home-team area of New York state, Connecticut, north and central Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. The first Yankees game to be streamed on Prime will happen on Friday, April 22. It is a home game for the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cardinals versus Yankees game streamed on Prime is at 7:15 CT. That game will also be on Bally Sports Midwest, KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880.