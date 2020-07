St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Schildt watches batting practice from the dugout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Kansas City Royals for an exhibition game at Busch Stadium next week.

The Cardinals-Royals game will be played Wednesday, July 22; first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Midwest and KMOX 1120 AM.

The Cardinals will open their 60-game 2020 regular season schedule against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis on Friday, July 24.