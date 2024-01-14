ST. LOUIS — On day 2 of the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, many of the Cardinals’ young players spoke to media members. That included last year’s rookie phenom Jordan Walker and friend and fellow draft classmate Masyn Winn.

Both players will have a chance to earn starting roles for opening day this spring.

Each spoke about how they are improving their games this offseason with their sights set on big futures ahead.

“The biggest thing is you got to be a lot more consistent,” said Walker on playing at the MLB level. “I’m not saying the minor leagues are easy, but in the big leagues, they make less mistakes. I have to capitalize on them when [opponents] make mistakes.”

“Going from [Triple-A] to the majors was a complete shift,” said Winn. “It completely changes the maturity of the game, the pace of play. But the difference, I think, is that everybody told me the game would speed up. It did a little bit at first.”