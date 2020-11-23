Cardinals Winter Warm-Up will be held virtually this year

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The 25th annual Winter Warm-Up is the largest fundraising effort put on by Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals. All proceeds raised from the event support kids in the community.

They have also canceled the Cardinals Caravan which usually occurs during the Winter Warm-Up.

The virtual Winter Warm-Up will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. with the 50/50 raffle. The raffle closes on Monday, January 18 at 3:00 p.m. Fans can win autographed memorabilia or a cash prize.

They can also pre-order autographed baseballs and 8×10 photos on Friday, December 4. Some of the players doing autographs include Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman, and more. These purchases end on Thursday, December 24 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for the complete list of autographed items available.

The silent auctions will be held on January 16 and January 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on January 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The list of silent auction items will be available the week before the auction begins.