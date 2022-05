NEW YORK (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the first salary arbitration decision this year.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, O’Neill was awarded $3.4 million instead of his $4.15 million request. Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout heard the case on Friday.

Two arbitration cases are pending and 16 additional players are eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24.