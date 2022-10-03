ST. LOUIS – Now that the Cardinals have clinched the National League Central crown, they have as many division titles as the rest of the division combined.

The Cardinals are one of the most successful ball clubs in history, and now having won the NL Central crown 12 times solidifies St. Louis’ place in the history books. The rest of the NL Central has a collective 12 division titles.

The Chicago Cubs are second with 6 division titles, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds both have 3, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have zero. Prior to moving to the American League West, the Houston Astros won 4 NL Central division titles.

The Cardinals’ dominance doesn’t stop at division titles. They’ve won the third most pennants in NL history, 19. The Los Angeles Dodgers have 24 and the San Francisco Giants have 23. St. Louis is second in World Series titles with 11. The New York Yankees have 27.

The Cardinals start their last away series of the regular season Monday night. The Wild Card Series starts on Friday at Busch Stadium.