ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bally Sports Midwest says that the Cardinals Home Opener was the most-watched opening day game in five years. The number of viewers increased by 36 percent since last year and it was the most-watched local program in St. Louis since the Super Bowl.

There were around 246,000 total viewers for the pregame ceremony and game in the St. Louis area, according to Nielsen. Viewership peaked in the 9th inning at 156,000 households.

2018-2022 Cardinals Home Openers on Bally Sports Midwest

Year Households Viewers (Persons 2+) 2022 140,000 246,000 2021 113,000 180,000 2020 138,000 245,000 2019 122,000 160,000 2018 137,000 204,000

Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five, and the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated Albert Pujols’ return with a 9-0 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who won the managerial debut of 35-year-old Oliver Marmol.

Paul Goldschmidt drew four straight walks, the first player to do that on opening day since Manny Ramírez in 2002. The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke’Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning.

The Cardinals had the top ratings among Major League Baseball teams in 2021. The team is back on Bally Sports Midwest this Saturday at 1:00 pm.