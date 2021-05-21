Cards’ minor league team‘s hilarious Twitter war with the Mets

ST. LOUIS–Minor league baseball has a few main selling points for fans. They get to see the prospects who could be the game’s future stars, but they also get a fair number of chances to see current big leaguers on the mend rehabbing from injuries.
Just last week, making his last rehab start before returning to the Cardinals this weekend, pitcher Miles Mikolas hit a home run for the Memphis Redbirds.
But consider the plight of the St. Louis Class A affiliate in Palm Beach. This week, the Florida State League team faced three members of the New York Mets rotation in succession, highlighted by former Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom on Thursday.
The team’s social media manager had fun with the assignment.
The Mets ultimately got into the act.
Relief finally came Friday…
As most teams do, the Palm Beach club posted a starting lineup for Friday’s game to Twitter, joking, “We’re playing against kids our own age today!”