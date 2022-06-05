CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and St. Louis overcame a baserunning mistake to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4 and split a doubleheader.

Ian Happ had two doubles for the Cubs, who won the first game 6-1. Donovan doubled after Michael Rucker walked Nolan Arenado. Harrison Bader followed with an RBI single, and another run scored on a double play during a four-run 10th.

A Cardinals mistake kept them from taking the lead in the ninth. Edmundo Sosa missed third base attempting to score from second on Nolan Gorman’s single off David Robertson. Sosa had to return to third, and Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to end the threat.