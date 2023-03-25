ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 20-year-old Jordan Walker is headed to the majors.

The Cardinals expect Walker, the former first-round pick and the Cardinals’ top prospect, to be on their opening day roster when St. Louis takes on the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30th.

Walker showed out in spring training with a .286 batting average, three home runs, five doubles, and nine RBI. His OPS was .816 after Saturday’s contest with the Marlins. The strong spring came after two terrific minor league seasons where Walker hit .306 with 33 home runs and 116 RBI in 201 games.

St. Louis optioned pitchers Génesis Cabrera, JoJo Romero and infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez to Triple-A (AAA) Memphis. The team also added infielder Taylor Motter to the 40-man roster. The Cardinals expect him to be with the team for opening day too.