ST. LOUIS – Monday’s forecast in St. Louis has caused the Cardinals versus Royals game to start earlier.

This game was rescheduled from April 13 for Monday at 3:15 p.m., but now the start time is 12:15 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for the April 13 game or Monday’s game will be sent a digital voucher via email for a complimentary ticket to a future 2022 Cardinals game. Tickets for the April 13 game will remain valid for Monday’s 12:15 p.m. game.

