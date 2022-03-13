Carlos Martinez says goodbye to Cardinals in Instagram post

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez acknowledges fans after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS – Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlos Martinez posted a thank you note the Cardinals organization on social media.

The right-handed pitcher is saying goodbye to St. Louis and hello to San Francisco.

“I will cherish all the moments we spent together and will never forget them,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “Special thanks to all the Cardinal fans that supported me, to Mr. Dewitt, Mr. Mozeliak and Mr. Moises Rodriguez for believing in me.”

Martinez was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 2, 2021, with a torn ligament in his right thumb. He would have surgery on July 19, effectively ending his season.

He became a free agent in 2022 after the Cardinals declined his option.

The 30-year-old made his Major League debut with the Cardinals on May 3, 2013, in a road game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Martinez finishes his Cardinals tenure with a 62-52 record, a 3.74 ERA, and 927 strikeouts.