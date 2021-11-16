Carlson finishes third in National League Rookie of the Year vote

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. Carlson also hit a solo home run during the third inning. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals standout Dylan Carlson finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

A true “swiss-army knife,” Carlson played many different roles for the Cardinals this season.

Playing all three outfield positions and batting in nearly every order of the lineup, Carlson wrapped up his season with an impressive .266 batting average, including 144 hits and 18 homeruns.

Carlson finished with 22 total points, receiving 3 second-place votes and 13 third-place votes. Cincinnati’s Jonathan India finished in first place with 148 total points while Miami’s Trevor Rogers earned the second-place spot with 86 points.

Carlson will get his chance to build on an impressive first season when the Cardinals head to Pittsburgh for an opening day series against the Pirates on March 31.