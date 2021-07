St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson watches his home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, July 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs, Jake Woodford pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his first start of the season, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Woodford, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk.

Carlson’s four RBIs tied a career-high set earlier this season on April 7 against Miami.

Only one of the five runs allowed by Cubs starter Alec Mills was earned.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press