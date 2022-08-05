ST. LOUIS – After a decade-long career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter returns to Busch Stadium ahead of a three-game series against his former team.

Carpenter wrapped up the 2021 season with the Cardinals batting just .169. After some uncertainty regarding his future, Carpenter landed with the Yankees, producing impressive stats in New York including a .322 batting average to go along with 15 homeruns.

Fox 2’s Kevin Ryans caught up with the former Cardinal ahead of his return to St. Louis.