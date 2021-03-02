Cast your vote for the next Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee

ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Nation, be sure to vote for one of the five players nominated for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.
Nominees:
- Left-handed pitcher Steve Carlton wore the birds on the bat from 1965 to1971.
- First baseman Keith Hernandez was a Cardinal from 1974 to 1983.
- Right-handed pitcher Matt Morris was a Cardinal from 1997 to 2005.
- Shortstop Edgar Renteria was a Cardinal from 1999 tp 2004.
- Right-handed pitcher Lee Smith was a Cardinal from 1990 to 1993.
The player that gets the most fan votes by Saturday, April 17 will join the 2020 Class of Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White for the induction ceremony on Saturday, August 21.
The inductee will be named in early May.
