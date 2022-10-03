ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is Yadier Molina Day and Wednesday is Albert Pujols Day.

The announcement was made ahead of the pair’s final regular-season home game Sunday during a ceremony honoring the two of them.

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones brought the proclamations to Busch Stadium.

“What an amazing day! I declared October 4th and 5th as @Yadimolina04 and @PujolsFive Day in the City of St. Louis! And shared seats with #CardsHOF Ray Lankford! #CardinalNation,” Jones said on Twitter.

The Cardinals begin their last regular season away series Monday against the Pirates.