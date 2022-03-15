Chillicothe, Ill. native Zach McAllister heads to Spring Training with Cardinals

Detroit Tigers pitcher Zach McAllister throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. LOUIS – Right-handed pitcher Zach McAllister from Chillicothe, Illinois will head to Major League Spring Training with the Cardinals.

He signed a minor league contract with a Spring Training invitation Tuesday with the St. Louis-based organization and will wear No. 66.

The last time the 34-year-old pitched in the Major Leagues was in 2018 for Cleveland and Detroit. He was a 2006 third-round pick by the New York Yankees out of Illinois Valley Central High School. He made his Major League debut for Cleveland in 2011. He appeared in 280 career games and had 68 starts.

In eight Major League seasons, McAllister went 29-35 with a 4.09 ERA striking out 542 batters in 591.2 innings. Between starting and relieving, McAllister is 18-26 with a 4.56 ERA in his 68 starts and 11-9 with a 3.38 ERA and one save in 212 career relief appearances.

McAllister was signed by the Phillies in August 2021 and made appearances at the Florida Complex League in Clearwater then at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before he was released in September. He compiled a 1-1 record with a 4.22 ERA over 11 appearances with two starts.