ST. LOUIS – It’s official: a Caray will be calling Cardinals baseball once again.

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced that Chip Caray, grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray, will be doing play-by-play for televised games.

The move was first reported one week ago by Braves and Cardinals beat writers for The Athletic.

“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” Caray said.

Chip served on play-by-play broadcasts for the Atlanta Braves through Bally Sports South since 2005. He also called Chicago Cubs games on FOX affiliates from 1998 to 2004, and various baseball broadcasts on TBS from 2005-2009 throughout his early days of Braves coverage.

“…I have always admired the passion, knowledge, and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country,” Caray said.

The Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest had been looking to fill a vacancy in the play-by-play role for nearly two months. Caray replaces Dan McLaughlin in the booth.

“Chip brings a wealth of experience to the booth and has a great feel for the history and tradition of the franchise,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said.

Chip is a graduate of Parkway West High School in St. Louis County. He attended the University of Georgia, where he majored in journalism. He is the son of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray. Chip’s grandfather Harry called Cardinals broadcasts via radio for 25 seasons, starting in 1945.

“The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of,” Chip said. “I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my great teammates at Bally Sports Midwest. It’s great to be home!”