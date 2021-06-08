Cincinnati Reds’ star goes on expletive-laced St. Louis Cardinals tirade

ST. LOUIS- Following Cincinnati’s four-game sweep of the Cardinals at Busch Stadium this weekend, police in that city had a little fun at St. Louis’ expense.
While Winker’s bat spoke loudly in the series, it was his teammate Joey Votto who was speaking up Monday, when talking to the Cincinnati media, about what the team accomplished, and how the teams clashed earlier in the season. You’ll recall the teams came to blows in their season opening series.
(Note: the language is not for family audiences)
The two teams get to take a break from eachother for a while. The Cardinals will go on the road to face the Reds again over the July 23rd weekend, with St. Louis hosting the Reds one more time starting September 10