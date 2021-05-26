Confiscated hat leads to Cards’ manager’s ejection

The Cardinals-White Sox matchup in Chicago has produced plenty of memorable moments, with Tony La Russa managing against the team he led to 2 World Series Championships, to umpire Joe West becoming the game’s all-time leader in games, and Jack Flaherty pitching against his high school teammate.
They may end up calling Wednesday’s game the Sticky Hat game.
In the seventh inning, with St. Louis nursing a 1-0 lead, West had St. Louis pitcher Giovanny Gallegos surrender his hat, apparently due to a substance on it.
Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt was not amused.
Gallegos managed his way out of the inning and the Cardinals added another run the following inning with Tommy Edman’s second home run of the game to make it 2-0.