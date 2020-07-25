COVID pandemic forces Opening Day traditions by the wayside

ST. LOUIS – There’s a long trend of tradition when it comes to the Cardinals and opening day. From the Clydesdales to the Cardinals alumni, the things you expect to see for a home opener are all gone this year.

In 128 seasons of baseball, this one has already made history before first pitch.

Gone this year is the pageantry for an opening day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sometimes I really swell with some pride about how the whole physical space has been transformed around here and then I quickly turn to what do we need to do next to keep it going,” said Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals president.

With Major League Baseball banning fans in the stands, the best views will now come from across Clark Street in Ballpark Village.

“Now it just became a lot more special,” said Mike LaMartina, chief revenue officer for Ballpark Village. “This will be this third level of the property between Budweiser Brew House and Cardinals Nation, will be the exclusive view into the stadium.”

Due to social distancing rules, it’s recommended reservations be made if wanting to see the game from Ballpark Village; or the view of the stadium from the Bullock.

“The unique part about it is it’s all outdoors. It’s a large space full of comfortable residential-style seating versus typical patio,” said Geneya Sauro, general manager of Live by Loews. “We’re very blessed it’s a large space; we didn’t have to do a lot to create that safe seating environment.”

And then there’s the new 30-story apartment building One Cardinal Way.

“Now that we have games, it’s really the only place to watch it with a couple of rare exceptions – Cardinals Nation and the Brew House being those few,” DeWitt said. “The only place to watch it live. And a bunch of the units you can watch from your bed live as you fall asleep. It’s just remarkable views up there and the amenity deck just puts it in the sweet spot of Downtown St. Louis.”