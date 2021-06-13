Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

Chicago Cubs’ Eric Sogard, left, celebrates after hitting a double as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong looks down during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central.

Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where they’ve won six in a row and nine of 10. The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.

By JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press

