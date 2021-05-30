D-backs end 13-game skid, top Cards 9-2 with Marte’s 3 RBIs

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a tying home run in the third inning and go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks stop a 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Arizona, which overcame a 2-0 deficit, is just 19-35 and had been on the National League’s longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks’ 14-game skid in 2004.
Matt Peacock got his first big league win as a starting pitcher, throwing 78 pitches in his third career start. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings, struck out six, and walked none.
By JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press