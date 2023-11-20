ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals infielder Daniel Descalso has been added to the team’s coaching staff. He will serve as a bench coach in 2024. Joe McEwing, the team’s 2023 bench coach, will now be John Mozeliak’s special assistant.

The Cardinals say that they expect to announce more 2024 coaching additions. The team may also be reuniting with Lance Lynn, the last active player from their 2011 World Series championship.

Descalso, 37, began playing with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010, contributing to their 2011 World Series win. He has also played for the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs, earning recognition for his defensive prowess and clutch performances.