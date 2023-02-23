ST. LOUIS – Postseason hero David Freese has joined four others on the latest ballot for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The Cardinals revealed five candidates for this year’s Hall of Fame class. Those include Freese, Joaquín Andújar, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris and Edgar Renteria.

One of these five will join the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame later this year. Fans can cast their selections from Feb. 25 to April 21. The player with the most votes will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in August.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, which currently consists of 50 players, coaches, executives and staff members, was created to recognize the exceptional careers and significant achievements throughout generations of Cardinals history.

To be eligible for a ballot, nominees must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and be retired as a player from Major League Baseball for at least three years.

The third baseman Freese just reached the three-year retirement mark, hanging up the cleats just before the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season of 2020.

In five years with the Cardinals, Freese hit .286 with 44 home runs and 237 RBI in regular-season action and earned one All-Star nod. Raised in the west St. Louis County suburb of Wildwood, Freese earned his claim to fame in the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers, specifically in Game 6.

Freese delivered an opposite-field, game-tying triple down to the final strike in the ninth inning of Game 6. As the game went to extras and the Cardinals rallied back to tie the score once more. Freese played hero once more in the 11th inning, crushing a walk-off home run to deep center cap an improbable comeback. That pushed the World Series to seven games, and the Cardinals secured their 11th World Series title one night later.

Freese and Andújar are first-timers on the Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot. Carlton has now spent five years on the ballot. Morris and Renteria have now spent eight years on the ballot.

To participate in this years Cardinals Hall of Fame voting and for more information on the candidates, click here.