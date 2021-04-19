DeJong hits 2 of Cardinals’ 5 HRs in 12-5 win at Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong hit two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ five homers in a 12-5 victory at the Washington Nationals.
DeJong hit a solo shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the fifth.
Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt went deep back-to-back off Nationals starter Joe Ross. Justin Williams homered off Ross’ replacement, Kyle Finnegan.
Ross had not allowed an earned run this season. St. Louis had lost six of its last eight games and was shut out by Ross last week.
Jack Flaherty allowed two earned runs in six innings and improved to 3-0 in 2021.
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press