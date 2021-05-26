Mom scolds Cardinals reliever after losing composure

(Note: language may not be suitable for children)
ST. LOUIS–After a rocky performance over the weekend against the Chicago Cubs, Cardinal reliever Junior Fernandez earned enthusiastic praise Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning for his work against the White Sox Tuesday when he threw 2 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, helping to conserve the bullpen in what ended up being an 8-3 Cardinals loss.
“Junior was terrific, ball was coming out great, slider was good, he was fantastic,” Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday night. But the night wasn’t all roses for Fernandez, who found out after the game that his mother wasn’t too pleased with what she saw after her son lost his composure following a wild pitch and a balk.
“My brother told me that my mom saw me cursing on camera on TV,” Fernandez recalled with a giggle Wednesday morning. “It’s fine you know, just kept going and felt great out there,” he said.