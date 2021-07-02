Díaz’s walk-off homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals, 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a rain-delayed 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, spoiling Nolan Arenado’s return to Coors Field.

Arenado went hitless in four at-bats in his first game in Denver since Colorado traded him to St. Louis in the offseason. He popped out to first in his first two trips to the plate and grounded out in his last two.

Díaz turned on an 0-2 slider from reliever Giovanny Gallegos to win it.

Brendan Rodgers also homered and Daniel Bard won in relief for the Rockies, who have won four straight.