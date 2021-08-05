Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4

Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson watches his double which scored two runs during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly, helping the Atlanta Braves to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Braves, who moved to .500 at 54-54. Will Smith, the sixth Braves’ pitcher, picked up his 22nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The win helped Atlanta post its first two-game winning streak since the All-Star break. The Braves have won eight of their last nine games at Busch Stadium.

Giovanny Gallegos (5-4) allowed three runs in the eighth inning as the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

By WARREN MAYES, Associated Press