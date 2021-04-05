Edman’s homer, Molina milestone power Cards’ win in Miami

Yadier Molina’s first inning double capped a three-run first inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, who went on to defeat the Marlins Monday night in Miami by a score of 4-1.
The double was a milestone for the Cardinals catcher, putting him in sole possession of eighth place all-time for full-time catchers and one ahead of Johnny Bench.
Tommy Edman scored the game’s first run on a passed ball and then hit a solo home run to right in the fifth.
Starter Daniel Ponce De Leon got the win, giving the Cardinals five innings on the mound, allowing one run on 3 hits, striking out three while walking one batter. The outing was the best of the young season for the rotation, which had only been responsible for 12 of the team’s first 27 innings of the year in the opening series against Cincinnati.
The St. Louis bullpen gave up only 2 hits the rest of the way, with Alex Reyes earning his first save of the season.
Trevor Rogers took the loss for Miami.
The two teams are back at it Tuesday in Florida, with John Gant making his 2021 debut against former St. Louis prospect Sandy Alcantara at 5:40pm.