ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball has suspended former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martínez for 85 games for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The latest suspension is retroactive to July 19. It comes after the league also suspended him 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug in May.

“Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Martínez will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board,” said MLB in a statement Thursday.

Martínez pitched nine seasons for the Cardinals between 2013-2021. He departed from the Cardinals last offseason, eventually signing minor league deals with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. He was released from both organizations earlier this season.