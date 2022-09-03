ST. LOUIS – Thousands of families celebrated the long holiday weekend Saturday at Busch Stadium by watching the Cardinals and Cubs rivalry.

People from all over the St. Louis region were at the game celebrating birthdays, bachelor parties, and just enjoying the game with their families. The rivalry between the Cardinals and the Cubs brought in a big crowd to the game.

“I am here for the Cubs game. It’s actually my first game of the year. I haven’t seen them back home, but I just wanted to check out St. Louis and Busch stadium and I’m really excited to be here,” said Lidia Patitucci.

Saturday’s starting lineup with Wainwright pitching and Molina behind home plate is the 323rd time the duo has started a game together, which is one game behind the MLB record for most starts as a battery. Fan also came out to watch Pujols hoping to see him hit a home run as he chases 700 all-time.



“He’s been great. Ever since he got his swing back I think he’s going to play another five years,” said Matthew Seufert Sr. “We’re here to see Pujols hit a homer, Molina hit a homer, and Wainwright pitch a shutout. How about that? And look at my little granddaughter.”



Fans said an evening at the game is the best way to spend part of the long holiday weekend.



“The excitement, the enthusiasm, the atmosphere. You know it’s something that you will always remember,” said Justin Marshall.