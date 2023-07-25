ST. LOUIS – We’re only one week away from the MLB trade deadline. Just when it looked like the Cardinals might be in position to salvage their season, a weekend skid likely lines them up to explore the seller’s market.

The Cardinals are currently 45-56 and will likely miss postseason barring some mathematical miracle over the final two months. Cardinals baseball boss John Mozeliak has reiterated that the Cardinals will make trades and changes around this season, but it remains to be determined what those could be.

Last week, FOX 2 explained the possibility of the Cardinals trading pending free agents Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery in a market to maximize a market in which top-tier starting pitching is thin. Mozeliak will likely continue to field many calls on both, but Flaherty and Montgomery aren’t the only ones in spots where they could be moved.

These are five additional Cardinals to watch ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Jordan Hicks : Also a pending free agent, Hicks has found a groove in the back-end of the Cardinals bullpen recently. His adjustments and ability to throw triple-digits could entice someone in need of bullpen help.



: Also a pending free agent, Hicks has found a groove in the back-end of the Cardinals bullpen recently. His adjustments and ability to throw triple-digits could entice someone in need of bullpen help. Chris Stratton: Another pending free agent, and part of a deadline deal to St. Louis last summer, Stratton might be pitching his way to another home. Stratton has been utilized in long relief and high-leverage situations, and his ability to cover innings would help just about any contending bullpen.



Another pending free agent, and part of a deadline deal to St. Louis last summer, Stratton might be pitching his way to another home. Stratton has been utilized in long relief and high-leverage situations, and his ability to cover innings would help just about any contending bullpen. Juan Yepez: A key contributor down the stretch last year, Yepez has had a hard time generating raw power and on-base skills he showed as a rookie. He only plays first base and outfield defensively, two positions where there is already a bit of a logjam in St. Louis. He’s most likely not a headliner in any deal, but currently waiting in Memphis at 25 years old, Yepez could be a complementary piece to acquire more young pitching.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tommy Edman: A sparkplug due to his versatility and speed in recent seasons, Edman is a little closer to needing a new contract than others from the Cardinals young core. The Cardinals have strong middle infield depth and Masyn Winn is knocking on the door of a big-league promotion. Edman, nearing a return from injury, could be a valuable commodity and a piece that potentially helps land young, controllable pitching.



A sparkplug due to his versatility and speed in recent seasons, Edman is a little closer to needing a new contract than others from the Cardinals young core. The Cardinals have strong middle infield depth and Masyn Winn is knocking on the door of a big-league promotion. Edman, nearing a return from injury, could be a valuable commodity and a piece that potentially helps land young, controllable pitching. Tyler O’Neill: In more ways than one, O’Neill’s recent return from the injured list serves as an audition. Early returns have been good, but is it enough to ride out with the outfielder potentially set for free agency after next season? If not, his history of getting hot in a hurry, paired with the current logjam of Cardinals outfielders, could prompt movement.

The MLB trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT on Aug. 1, 2023.