LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols conquered the quest for 700 home runs on Friday night, slugging his 699th and 700th home runs in back-to-back at-bats at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols becomes just the fourth member of the exclusive 700-home run club, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only members.

The storybook night might not have happened at Busch Stadium to the likes of St. Louis Cardinals fans, but Pujols treated 50,000-plus fans to a thrill at his former home ballpark.

Five fantastic stats from No. 5’s big night are a testament to his longevity and dominance in modern-era baseball.

The 700th home run gave Albert Pujols 500 career home runs off right-handed pitchers and 200 home runs against left-handed pitchers. He hit his 699th against southpaw Andrew Heaney, then his 700th against right-handed hurler Phil Bickford for the insane split.

Albert Pujols and Hank Aaron are the only two players in MLB history with at least 3,000 career hits and 700 career home runs.

With home runs in back-to-back at-bats, Albert Pujols now has four multi-home run games at age 42. No one else has a multi-home run game at that age or older.

Albert Pujols reached 20 home runs for the 18th time in his career, third behind only Hank Aaron (20) and Barry Bonds (19).

Albert Pujols hit both his 100th and 700th career home runs at Dodger Stadium. His 700th came 7,005 days after his 100th at the same ballpark.

Pujols has 10 more games to try and add to his 700 career blasts. The Cardinals battle the Dodgers again Saturday looking to close in on the NL Central title with an 89-63 record.