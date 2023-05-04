ST. LOUIS – It appears things are getting a little harder before they get any easier for a struggling St. Louis Cardinals squad, swept by the Los Angeles Angels at home after an 11-7 loss Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals entered Thursday on a five-game losing streak, having dropped 11 of their last 13 contests. They now carry the National League’s worst record (10-2) a little more than a month into the season.

Thursday’s starting pitcher Jack Flaherty departed after just 2.1 innings pitched with runners on and the Cardinals trailing 8-2. Two more runs scored, marking the first time he has allowed 10 earned runs in an MLB start.

Flaherty also exited after a look from the Cardinals medical staff. He is possibly dealing with a hand issue after attempting to field a hard-hit ground ball, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals have not yet announced a possible injury designation for Flaherty.

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt spoke with FOX 2 sports director Martin Kilcoyne earlier this week, preaching fans to stay patient behind the team’s tough start.

The Cardinals wee behind 11-2 in the third inning of Thursday’s matinee against the Angels, though scored five more before the series sweep.