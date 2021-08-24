Flaherty expected to start as Cardinals host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (60-66, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.68 ERA, .95 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -205, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Detroit will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 34-29 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .391 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Tigers are 27-36 on the road. Detroit has slugged .397 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .467.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Matt Manning earned his first victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. John Gant took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .495.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .428.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).