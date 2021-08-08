Following rain delay, Cardinals drop game against I-70 rival Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) scores from third as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) fields a high hopping ball, as home plate umpire Angel Hernandez looks on, in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and the Kansas City Royals averted a three-game sweep, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.

Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. It was 5-all when Hanser Alberto began the Royals ninth with a single off closer Alex Reyes.

Jarrod Dyson put down a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw wildly trying for a forceout, leaving runners at second and third before play was stopped for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

When the game resumed, Lopez delivered a one-out hit to right field to break the tie.

