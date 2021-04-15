Former Cardinal first baseman Xavier Scruggs announces new inclusion & diversity role with club

ST. LOUIS–On the day that Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson’s debut that broke the color barrier back in 1947, former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Xavier Scruggs announced he’d joined the team in a role to focus on diversity and inclusion.
The Cardinals have not made a formal announcement but did retweet another Scruggs post about the role, which he said would focus on helping the organization “present favorable change concerning Diversity and Inclusion efforts, educate and prepare players for cultural differences in baseball and their communities, and equip players with resources and tools that best help them understand how their influence can affect people positively and/or negatively.”
In a series of tweets, Scruggs said “the position is about acknowledging the past and moving forward with intentionality around many issues.”
Scruggs, 33, was a 19th Round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2008, and played in parts of two seasons in St. Louis in 2014 and 2015.