CHICAGO – Joe Kelly, a former Cardinals pitcher turned two-time World Series champion, digs deep on baseball and life in a new book released earlier this year.

Kelly teamed up with baseball reporter Rob Bradford to publish a book earlier this year titled “A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime.”

The book hints at several modern-day problems Major League Baseball has in shaping its image and promotes some avenues for improvement. Kelly touches on change within game rules, front offices and player personalities over the years.

In a one-on-one conversation with Bally Sports Midwest’s Jim Hayes on Friday evening, Kelly said the book came together earlier than he expected.

“What was behind it was I like doing podcasts and I don’t have social media,” said Kelly. “I was going to do a book with Rob Bradford when I retired, but I did a piece that got picked up by the LA Times, and he was like, ‘Hey, let’s write a book now.'”

Kelly has become one of the more dynamic personalities in recent years around baseball for actions like his minutes-long standoff after the National Anthem and his oft-memed reaction after a strikeout of a scandal-bitten Houston Astros squad. The 35-year-old says it’s important to keep baseball promising and exciting for future generations, also leading to inspiration behind the book.

“It’s about baseball and life stories,” said Kelly. “I talk about youth baseball, how to coach it. It’s all-around fun.”

According to Pitcherlist.com, a few excerpts from Kelly’s book read as the following:

“I’m talking to the fans. I’m talking to the kids. I’m talking to the parents. I’m talking to those who gave up on the game, or those who never took the time to introduce themselves to it in the first place. I’m talking to the players. I’m talking to the coaches. I’m talking to the owners. I’m talking to the commissioner. …

We’re all in this big, beautiful world of baseball together.“

Through it all, Kelly reflects on some one-on-one conversations with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and realizes he has some similar visions to players in evolving the game.

The book is now for sale on Amazon with an average rating of 4.2/5 stars. Kelly and fellow former Cardinal Lance Lynn joked with Jim Hayes on Friday about getting a copy of the book, but it seems Jim convinced his long-time friends for a copy.

Kelly is 52-36 with a 3.97 ERA over his 12-year MLB career, which began with the Cardinals in 2012. Lynn also began his MLB journey with St. Louis and is also 12 years into his career with a 128-92 record and 3.66 ERA.