ST. LOUIS–In a new interview, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is shedding new light on the moment his eighteen years with the organization, including parts of four seasons as manager came to a surprising end last October when he was fired.

Shildt spoke to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale in a story published Thursday where he talked about joining a Zoom meeting with Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and team owner Bill DeWitt Jr. on October 14 for what he thought was going to be talk about a contract extension.

‘”Mike, this conversation isn’t going to go the way you think it’s going to go,’ Shildt told the paper, quoting Mozeliak. The team never specified the reasons Shildt was dismissed beyond citing “philosophical differences.”

“I have a broken heart,’’ Nightengale. “It still hurts. It hurts bad. When it first happened, I broke down. I was inconsolable.”

Shildt is temporarily filling in as third base coach for the San Diego Padres while Matt Williams is away from the team. Shildt has joined the team as an advisor and also works for MLB in an advisory capacity.

Days after he was fired, Shildt voiced support for his successor, former Bench Coach Oliver Marmol