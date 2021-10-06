Former St. Louis Cardinal: ‘Thanks for returning an important piece of my story’

St. Louis Cardinals’ Daniel Descalso (33) warms up during a team workout on Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in San Francisco. The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are scheduled to play Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. LOUIS- Four months after a collector rather miraculously obtained a prized baseball belonging to former St. Louis Cardinal infielder Daniel Descalso, Descalso has responded to the gesture with one of his own.

As FOX2 first told you in May, Jake Mihalich, a Massachusetts man who usually buys sports cards and other items from a co-worker, ended up with the baseball from Descalso’s first Major League hit. How it got from storage or Descalso’s parents’ house to being a door prize at a card show six years ago is still a mystery.

After Mihalich did some sleuthing, he contacted Descalso on social media and sent the ball.

On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram that Descalso sent him a care package, including a game-used bat, an autographed Descalso hat from team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, and an autographed ball with the inscription: “Thanks for returning an important piece of my story.”

“I appreciate this a lot and these pieces of memorabilia are staying in my collection forever and this story I’m sure will be told many more times, thank you!,” Mihalich wrote in his post Wednesday.