Former St. Louis Cardinal who survived suicide attempt retiring to become mental health advocate

ST. LOUIS- The San Francisco Giants are in town this weekend to start the second half of the 2021 baseball season and starting next week, the Giants organization will have a former Cardinal in an important role to help players.

Drew Robinson, who currently plays for San Francisco’s AAA affiliate in Sacramento, took to social media Friday night to announce his retirement to take on a new job as a mental health advocate.

Robinson, who played for the Cardinals in 2019, came forward earlier this year in an ESPN interview where he shared the story behind his 2020 suicide attempt and the purpose he’s lived his life since he survived it.

If you or someone you know is in mental distress and needs help, contact contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

“Drew is convinced that he’s meant to do something,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote. “That much, he now knows, was clear when he opened his eyes and realized he was still alive.”

Robinson was able to return to baseball and made the Sacramento roster out of spring training this year.

“For the Giants to believe I can help other players address their emotional well-being more comfortably and gain insight from my lessons learned is truly humbling,” Robinson wrote in Friday’s social media post.

“I can’t fully describe what these last 15 months have been like, but some of the most rewarding times were persevering through the physical and mental challenges I faced while attempting this comeback. Even more special was the way you all inspired me to keep going.”