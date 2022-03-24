ST. LOUIS–The last major league uniform Andrew Miller wore had the birds on the bat.

Miller, the veteran lefty who worked out of the Cardinals bullpen the past three seasons, is retiring, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Miller leaves the game with a 55-55 career record over 16 seasons in Detroit, Florida, Boston, Baltimore, New York, Cleveland, and St. Louis, where he signed as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season. He was 6-7 with 10 saves over that time frame. He ends his career with 63 saves overall, and is best remembered for his time in the New York and Cleveland bullpens where he was relied upon for multi-inning saves, something almost unheard of in today’s game.

He became a free agent in November but still played a key role in negotiations during the 99-day lockout which ultimately led to a new collective bargaining agreement. The Players Association paid tribute Thursday afternoon.

“Andrew’s selfless, tireless and relentless advocacy on behalf of his fellow and future Players during challenging times will be as much a part of his baseball legacy as his extraordinary accomplishments on the field,” the Association said in a social media post.