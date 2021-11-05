Former St. Louis Cardinals up for Hall of Fame consideration in 2022

ST. LOUIS– There’s a good chance that for the second year in a row, the St. Louis Cardinals franchise will be represented in some form when Baseball’s Hall of Fame honors its 2022 inductees next summer.
Friday, The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the ballots for consideration as part of a Golden Days Era Committee.
The list for the Golden Days Era ballot includes former Cardinals INF Dick Allen, 3B Ken Boyer, P Jim Kaat, and outfielders Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso. Other candidates include Gil Hodges, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills.
Candidates need 75 percent support from a 16-member committee. Results will be announced December 5.
Former St. Louis Cardinal third baseman Scott Rolen is thought to be a strong candidate for induction by the Baseball Writers Association of America when those potential inductees are announced on January 25, 2022.