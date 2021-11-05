Former St. Louis Cardinals up for Hall of Fame consideration in 2022

Teammates welcome Cardinals third baseman Ken Boyer as he reaches home on sixth grand slam homer in fourth World Series game here on Oct. 11, 1964 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Greeting him are Carl Warwick, Dick Groat and Curt Flood, all of whom were on base when he hit the homer. At left is Bill White, the next batter. Blast put Cards in front, 4-3 at the time. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS– There’s a good chance that for the second year in a row, the St. Louis Cardinals franchise will be represented in some form when Baseball’s Hall of Fame honors its 2022 inductees next summer.

Friday, The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the ballots for consideration as part of a Golden Days Era Committee.

The list for the Golden Days Era ballot includes former Cardinals INF Dick Allen, 3B Ken Boyer, P Jim Kaat, and outfielders Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso. Other candidates include Gil Hodges, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills.

Candidates need 75 percent support from a 16-member committee. Results will be announced December 5.

Former Cardinals 3B Ken Boyer, OF Roger Maris, P Jim Kaat, INF Dick Allen & OF Minnie Miñoso have been named to the 10-person Golden Days Era ballot to be considered for induction into the @baseballhall in 2022. https://t.co/T6RG0WEiTr pic.twitter.com/A0CQdlGtzn — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 5, 2021

Former St. Louis Cardinal third baseman Scott Rolen is thought to be a strong candidate for induction by the Baseball Writers Association of America when those potential inductees are announced on January 25, 2022.